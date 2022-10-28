The backlash from rapper Kanye West’s antisemitic comments continues, with Apple Music on Thursday becoming the latest company to take action against West.

Billboard reported that the streaming giant pulled West’s Essentials Playlist. The website reached out to Apple for comment, though the tech giant’s reps had not yet responded at the time of writing.

West caused outrage after saying during an interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, wanted to "make money" from the deal. He later threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

Several companies have already cut ties with West in response to the remarks.

Earlier this week, Spotify chief Daniel Ek said recent antisemitic statements by West are “just awful”, but also noted Spotify would not remove his music unless his label requested it as his music does not violate Spotify’s policy.