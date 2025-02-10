Jewish actor David Schwimmer, best known for his role as Ross on the sitcom “Friends”, has urged billionaire Elon Musk to remove rapper Kanye West from Musk’s social media site X, following West’s latest series of antisemitic posts .

West, who nowadays calls himself Ye, flooded the social network with antisemitic comments early Friday morning, posting dozens of tweets to his 32 million followers, in which he praised Hitler, called himself a Nazi and said antisemitism was “just some bulls–t Jewish people made up to protect their bulls–t.”

He also emphasized that he was unrepentant and in control of his faculties. “AMY JEWISH PERSON THAT DOES BUSINESS WITH ME NEEDS TO KNOW I DONT LIKE OR TRUST ANY JEWISH PERSON AMD THIS IS COMPLETELY SOBER WITH NO HENNESY,” he wrote in all caps, adding, “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday night, Schwimmer highlighted several of the antisemitic posts West had posted on X.

“We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer wrote in his caption, adding out that West’s following on X exceeds 32 million—more than twice the global Jewish population.

“His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,” he added.

Schwimmer criticized the muted public response to West’s inflammatory comments, many of which have since been removed from the platform.

“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point,” he wrote.

“Silence is complicity,” Schwimmer concluded.

West’s latest rant is not the first time that he has posted antisemitic comments on social media. In 2022, he said during an interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, wanted to "make money" from the deal.

He later threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic rant on X, which was then called Twitter. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

West’s antisemitic comments caused a host of companies to cut ties with him, including Adidas , the Creative Artists Agency , Foot Locker and Apple Music .

He later seemingly backtracked his comments , citing actor Jonah Hill’s acting in the 2012 movie “21 Jump Street”.

In December of 2023, the rapper published a Hebrew-language post on Instagram in which he apologized to the Jewish community for the various antisemitic statements he had made.