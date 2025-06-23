Opposition leader Yair Lapid on Sunday proposed the formation of a dedicated cabinet to manage the home front response amid ongoing fighting and heightened security tensions, saying such a move is urgently needed given the recent wave of attacks across the country.

"Proposal to the government: Establish a 'Home Front Cabinet' that will focus on providing a quick and effective response to missile victims, small businesses, protection measures, and compensation issues," Lapid wrote.

He emphasized, "The opposition would be happy to appoint a representative on its behalf to help facilitate emergency legislation or the transfer of funds for compensation if necessary."

Earlier on Sunday, during a visit to a missile impact site in Tel Aviv, Lapid said, "After nuclear sites were attacked last night by the American military, they [the attackers] are now targeting children, women, and civilians."

He added, "From here, we express our appreciation to President Trump, the American military, and the United States. Thanks to last night’s operation, the world is a safer place."