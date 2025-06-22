תיעוד: תקיפת משגרי טילים באיראן צילום: דובר צה"ל

Approximately 30 IAF fighter jets, with guidance from the IDF Intelligence Directorate, struck dozens of military targets throughout Iran on Sunday with over 60 munitions.

As part of the strikes, IAF fighter jets struck the "Imam Hussein" Strategic Missile Command Center in the Yazd area, where long-range Khorramshahr missiles were stored. Approximately 60 missiles have been launched from this command center toward the State of Israel.

In parallel, missile launchers were struck in Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz. Strikes were also conducted on military sites involved in the production of aerial defense batteries, the ‘Third Brigade’ UAV command center, and a UAV storage facility near the command center.

תיעוד: תקיפת חיילים בכוחות הצבאיים האיראנים בסמוך למשגרים שחימשו צילום: דובר צה"ל

During the strikes, an IAF aircraft identified Iranian Armed Forces soldiers loading missile launchers and eliminated them.