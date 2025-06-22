Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a press conference this evening (Sunday) following the American attack on Iran and declared that Israel was close to completing the objectives of Operation Rising Lion.

"We are very close to completing the two objectives of the operation. Great days of unity and strength lie ahead, days of peace," declared Netanyahu.

He praised the American attack on the nuclear facilities. "We should take our hats off to Trump for the excellent work they did. They did a lot of damage to Fordow, and we will make sure that there is no threat from these nuclear facilities."

As to the continuation of the attacks in Iran, Netanyahu said, "We are focused on achieving our objectives. When we achieve them, we will not continue beyond what is necessary, but we will not end too soon. When the objectives are achieved, the operation will be completed and the fighting will cease."

"I do not think it will be possible to reach an agreement between Iran and the United States because Iran is constantly cheating. If the goal of a nuclear-free Iran is not achieved in the agreement, it will be achieved in another way and by sustained enforcement just like in Lebanon."

Asked about Hamas in Gaza and the return of the hostages, Netanyahu responded, "I think the operation in Iran helps to advance in Gaza because without the scaffolding of Iran the whole structure collapses, as happened in Lebanon. From where will their salvation come? It will take a little more time, but the achievements in Iran also contribute to the war in Gaza."

When asked if he intended to run in the next election, he replied: "I am here on a mission and I have many more tasks to accomplish. I will be here as long as I think I can achieve them, but it depends on the people."