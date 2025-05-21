American Jewish reggae artist Matisyahu slammed Hamas' modus operandi of hiding behind Gazan civilians and challenging, "What are we supposed to do??"

In the video, he demands: "What are we supposed to do? All the bombs are in schools. They're all in schools, they're all underneath schools. They're all in f------ bedrooms. Missiles, underneath kids' beds. Tunnels - the tunnels are under the schools."

Defending the IDF's operation in Gaza, Matisyahu noted that the IDF "send a memo, they tell people 'you gotta leave.' At the very least, they'd send a memo. They f------ drop s--- from the sky f------ leaflets. They tell people, 'Get the f--- out of here, we're going in, we're going to find these tunnels. We're looking for our f----- hostages - innocent civilians that you came f------- broke down the wall and brought back to your f----- place."

Noting that Hamas does not care for Gazan civilians, he continued, "You think they didn't have this in mind? This is exactly what they want. They're a f------ death cult. They're a death cult. They want their people dead. They want their people dead so that the rest of the world will come against Israel. You know it's not f------ hard to see."

Last week, the IDF revealed new intelligence indications demonstrating the continued terrorist activity of the Hamas organization from within and near civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, educational institutions, and other civilian facilities.

The IDF stated, "The information revealed clearly illustrates the cynical exploitation of the terrorist organization, which uses civilian facilities for terrorist activity and to conduct its warfare. Hamas continues to use the civilian population as human shields, thereby endangering the lives of many civilians."