מתיסיהו בעוטף יח"צ שירן פרץ

Popular Reggae singer and musician Matisyahu landed in Israel today (Monday) for a performance at Reading 3 club in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. The proceeds from the performance will go to the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum.

Matisyahu started his trip to Israel by visiting the communities of the Gaza envelope which were devastated on October 7. In the afternoon, he arrived at the scene of the Nova music festival, where hundreds of young people were murdered that morning, and heard details of the massacre.

The tour was conducted by ZAKA member Yossi Landau, who witnessed many of the horrors of that day first-hand, and by media woman Yael Tzin, who put Matisyahu and the ZAKA organization in contact.

As Landau was describing what he witnessed on October 7, Matisyahu stopped to embrace him in a hug. Tzin continued the tour in English.

"It is my privilege to continue the advocacy for Israel," said Yael, "that an important Jewish man arrives with a lot of exposure who can tell what the State of Israel is going through and what we went through 100 days ago, thanks to dear Yossi from ZAKA who joined the delegation."