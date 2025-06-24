The IDF attacked several targets across Tehran just hours before the ceasefire with Iran took effect.

The strikes aimed to disrupt the regime's production networks, and attempts were made to assassinate senior Iranian officials.

According to reports in Iranian media, a senior nuclear scientist named Mohammad Reza Sadeghi was killed in the strikes. The IDF has yet to confirm his assassination and states that the results of the attacks are still being examined.

IDF spokesman Effie Defrin announced in a statement to the press this morning that "over 100 munitions were dropped on dozens of targets in Tehran. We severely damaged their production network."

In an official statement from the Prime Minister's office, it was stated that "in the last 24 hours, the IDF severely struck the regime's targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of Basij officers - the regime's counterterorism force - and assassinated another senior nuclear scientist."