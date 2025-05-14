Today (Wednesday), the IDF revealed new intelligence indications demonstrating the continued terrorist activity of the Hamas organization from within and near civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, educational institutions, and other civilian facilities.

The IDF stated, "The information revealed clearly illustrates the cynical exploitation of the terrorist organization, which uses civilian facilities for terrorist activity and to conduct its warfare. Hamas continues to use the civilian population as human shields, thereby endangering the lives of many civilians."

In light of the ongoing terrorist activity, the IDF has issued a warning to the population in the southern Rimal neighborhood, where civilians are located within terrorist strongholds.

"The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to protect the citizens of the State of Israel and is prepared to expand the scope of the operation as necessary," the military stated.