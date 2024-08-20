Jewish singer Matisyahu visited the Camp HASC special needs summer program on Monday and led the staff and campers in a series of traditional hasidic melodies.

Rabbi Judah Mischel, Executive Director of Camp HASC told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that the camp had highly valued his visit.

"We had a special day hosted by the Thank You Hashem movement, and gave Matisyahu the Defender of Israel award for his Jewish pride and activism," Rabbi Mischel said. "He is doing everything possible to strengthen our communities in New York, so we can have pride and remain focused on the front in Israel."

Camp HASC has for several decades run a seven-week summer program in New York for children with special needs. The camp program includes medical and therapeutic support and a Jewish environment for the campers.