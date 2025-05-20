A high-profile Hollywood film is set to bring one of Israel’s most enigmatic military operations to the big screen. Titled Waves of Fear, the thriller is based on the covert “Beeper Operation” (Mivtza Habeeperim) — a secretive and sophisticated Israeli mission that targeted Hezbollah activity in Lebanon using advanced surveillance and communication disruption tactics.

The film is being produced by Yoav Gross, in partnership with A-list production house A Productions. Israeli media figure Danni A is not only producing but will also take on a key acting role. The production represents a major collaboration between Hollywood and the Israeli entertainment industry, with a cast that includes Daniella Pick, Katie Cassidy, Emily Austin, Herzl Tobey, and Ariel Yagen.

According to initial details released by Israel Bidur, the storyline centers on a future high-stakes intelligence operation that unravels Hezbollah’s hidden networks through the use of seemingly outdated but strategically critical communication devices — beepers — highlighting the tactical ingenuity behind real-world Israeli counterterror efforts.

The movie aims to capture both the intensity and complexity of modern asymmetric warfare, and the shadowy technological battles waged far from public view. The project is described as blending Hollywood storytelling with authentic Israeli operational know-how, bringing local stories to global audiences.

Waves of Fear is expected to shoot across multiple locations and has already begun drawing attention for its bold concept and star-studded cast. The film marks a significant cinematic step in dramatizing one of the lesser-known, yet highly strategic episodes in Israel’s modern security history.