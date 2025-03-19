Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Wednesday with US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) and his wife Gisele at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

During the warm and friendly meeting, the Prime Minister and his wife thanked Senator Fetterman and his wife for their consistent support of Israel since the outbreak of the war.

Prime Minister Netanyahu gave Senator Fetterman a silver pager, inspired by 'Operation Pager', which changed the face of the war in Lebanon.

The Prime Minister was moved when Senator Fetterman gave him the original article from an American newspaper in 1986, featuring the photograph of the Prime Minister at the dedication of the memorial to his brother Yoni, of blessed memory, in Philadelphia.