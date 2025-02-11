Russian authorities have reported that they thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to booby-trap drone remotes, similar to Israel's attack on Hezbollah's pagers.



According to reports in Russia, the chargers were hidden inside the glasses of a special remote to control the drones. The weight of each charger ranged between 10 to 15 grams.



In contrast to the Israeli operation, it was reported, the devices were planned to explode when operated – a less sophisticated method than the Israeli operation.



The consequence of exposing the attempt is a possible delay in the delivery of drones to the battlefield, as Russia will try to locate as many additional explosive devices as possible.

During his recent visit to Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a golden pager to mark the successful operation.



During the operation, thousands of Hezbollah terrorists' pagers exploded, killing dozens of terrorists and wounding thousands.



According to estimates, about 1,500 terrorists became dysfunctional as a result of the attack that took place last September.