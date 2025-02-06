Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week.

The gift hints at the operation last summer in which Israel detonated the pagers of thousands of Hezbollah terrorists.

Trump smiled when he received the gift and told Netanyahu: "That was a brilliant operation."

Netanyahu's office stated that "the pager symbolizes the Prime Minister's decision that led to a turning point in the war and the beginning of the breaking of Hezbollah's spirit. This strategic operation personifies the State of Israel's might, technological superiority, and finesse against its enemies."