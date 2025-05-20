Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday described former US President Joe Biden as a “fighter and a survivor” as he wished him a full recovery from cancer.

“Sara and my hearts and hopes are with Joe and Jill Biden. I have known Joe for 45 years. One thing is for sure, Joe is a fighter and a survivor,” Netanyahu wrote in a post on X.

“The people of Israel and I wish Biden a full and speedy recovery,” he added.

On Sunday, Biden’s office announced that the former President has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” it added.