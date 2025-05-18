Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer, his office announced in a statement on Sunday.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” it added.

In 2023, a skin lesion removed from Biden’s chest was found to be a common form of skin cancer.

At the time, Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said no further treatment was required.