Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday evening issued a statement responding to the UK, Canada and France’s ultimatum to Israel to end the war in Gaza or face sanctions.

“By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” he said.

“The war began on October 7 when Palestinian terrorists stormed our borders, murdered 1,200 innocent people and abducted over 250 more innocents to the dungeons of Gaza,” he added.

“Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarized. No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won't,” Netanyahu stated.

“This is a war of civilization over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved,” he concluded.

Netanyahu’s response came after the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Canada released a sharply worded joint statement condemning Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable," the statement read.

The leaders described Israel's recent move to allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza as "wholly inadequate," and demanded that the Israeli government "stop its military operations" and "immediately allow humanitarian aid" into the area.

The statement urged Israel to cooperate with the United Nations in resuming aid deliveries according to humanitarian principles and called on Hamas to release all remaining hostages.

The joint declaration accused the Israeli government of denying essential humanitarian assistance, stating such actions "risk breaching International Humanitarian Law."

The leaders also condemned rhetoric from Israeli officials regarding the relocation of Gaza civilians, warning that "permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law."

"We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate," the statement continued.

While acknowledging that Israel had suffered a "heinous attack" on October 7 and reiterating their support for its right to self-defense, the leaders denounced the current military escalation as "wholly disproportionate."

The leaders warned that failure by Israel to cease its renewed offensive and lift humanitarian restrictions would result in "further concrete actions."

The statement also opposed any expansion of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, labeling such actions as illegal and detrimental to peace efforts. "We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions," the leaders cautioned.

Expressing support for mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, the statement emphasized the urgency of securing an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a pathway toward a two-state solution.