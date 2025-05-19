Leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Canada released a sharply worded joint statement on Sunday condemning Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, following intensified efforts by the IDF to dismantle Hamas and secure the release of hostages held since October 7.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable," the statement read. The leaders described Israel's recent move to allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza as "wholly inadequate," and demanded that the Israeli government "stop its military operations" and "immediately allow humanitarian aid" into the area.

"This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles," they stated, calling the lack of assistance "unacceptable."

The statement urged Israel to cooperate with the United Nations in resuming aid deliveries according to humanitarian principles and called on Hamas to release all remaining hostages.

"We call on Hamas to release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 October 2023," the leaders said.

The joint declaration further accused the Israeli government of denying essential humanitarian assistance, stating such actions "risk breaching International Humanitarian Law." The leaders also condemned rhetoric from Israeli officials regarding the relocation of Gaza civilians, warning that "permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law."

"We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate," the statement continued.

While acknowledging that Israel had suffered a "heinous attack" on October 7 and reiterating their support for its right to self-defense, the leaders denounced the current military escalation as "wholly disproportionate."

"We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions," they stated. The leaders warned that failure by Israel to cease its renewed offensive and lift humanitarian restrictions would result in "further concrete actions."

The statement also opposed any expansion of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, labeling such actions as illegal and detrimental to peace efforts. "We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions," the leaders cautioned.

"Israel must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians," they added.

Expressing support for mediation efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, the statement emphasized the urgency of securing an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and a pathway toward a two-state solution.

"It is a ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and a long-term political solution that offer the best hope of ending the agony of the hostages and their families," the statement read.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working with the Palestinian Authority and regional partners on post-conflict arrangements in Gaza and emphasized their readiness to recognize a Palestinian state as part of achieving a two-state solution.

"We are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a two-state solution and are prepared to work with others to this end," they concluded.

The statement concluded by highlighting the importance of the upcoming High-level Two-State Solution Conference at the United Nations in June, which the three countries view as critical to building international consensus and advancing a durable peace.