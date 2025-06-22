Sources in the opposition told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will consider a snap election to capitalize on the popularity of Operation Rising Lion.

One of the sources said: "This is convenient political timing for the Prime Minister - an operational success, a sense of victory among the public, and the ability to leverage achievements for renewed public confidence."

According to them, although there is no official announcement yet, there is an increased political atmosphere, and they are preparing for the possibility of snap elections in the near future.

In the past week, opposition members have supported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his decision to launch Operation Rising Lion.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid released a video on social media, addressing the opposition's stance in the midst of the fighting against Iran.

"Why is the opposition in favor of the government?" Lapid opened and explained: "The opposition is not in favor of the government, the opposition is in favor of the war on Iran. In fact there is something more important here: the opposition is in favor of the State of Israel."

Lapid clarified that the current support for the fighting does not come at the expense of the political struggles that existed before the attack: "It doesn't mean we forgot - not the hostages, not the massacre, not about the draft dodging law, nor about the cost of living."

"It means sometimes you have to know when to stop everything and say: now we support our soldiers and the people in shelters. There will be time for all the criticisms, but now we have a war to win."