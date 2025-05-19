The Saudi Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Monday that Ahmad Sarhan, who was eliminated in a special IDF operation in Khan Yunis, was behind the abduction of Arbel Yehud during the October 7th Massacre.

The newspaper cited sources stating that not only did Sarhan participate in Yehud's abduction, but he was also directly in charge of guarding her and oversaw her transfer from one location to another several times in the Gaza Strip.

The Saudi Al Arabiya network reported on Monday morning that a special Israeli force entered a specific area in central Khan Yunis and eliminated Sarhan and arrested his wife and children. It also reported that Sarhan's body was taken to a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Arabs reported dozens of air and artillery strikes in various locations.

The IDF did not address the reports of the elimination and stated, "The IDF is in the midst of Operation 'Gideon's Chariots' and is operating throughout the Gaza Strip," adding that "following the recent reports, there is no change in the situational assessment."