New details from the investigation into the serious incident that occurred in Khan Yunis, where an officer and six soldiers from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade fell, shed light on the tragic moments. Military correspondent Doron Kadosh published tonight (Wednesday) the initial findings, which indicate that the explosive was not attached to the Puma APC but was thrown into it by a terrorist.

The incident took place during an attack by the 188th Brigade in Khan Yunis. A fighter jet was launched to drop a bomb on a target that was very close to the soldiers. Shortly before that, an explosive device and RPG fire were used against another unit from the same battalion, leading to the injury of two soldiers, one seriously and the other lightly.

According to operational safety protocols, when a fighter jet drops a bomb near a unit, the soldiers are required to enter armored vehicles to protect themselves from shrapnel or debris from buildings flying as a result of the airstrike. Seven soldiers, in accordance with the protocol, entered the Puma APC for a short period of time in preparation for the fighter jet's attack.

The investigation revealed that while the soldiers were inside the Puma APC, a terrorist approached quickly, climbed onto the armored vehicle in a matter of seconds, and threw the explosive into the APC from above, with the soldiers inside. The initial assessment is that the soldiers were hit immediately upon the explosion of the device, in the first few seconds of the tragic event.

The investigation also determined that there were no additional explosives from the engineering unit inside the APC, except for the soldiers' standby ammunition.