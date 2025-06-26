Dr. Younes Hamami Lalehzar, a prominent leader of Iran’s Jewish community, issued a sharp condemnation of Israel this week in an interview with Iran’s Mehr News Agency, in which he compared the "Zionist regime" to ISIS and accused it of misusing the principles of Judaism.

Hamami, who also serves as a visiting professor at the University of Religions and Denominations, stated:

“Forty-seven years have passed since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, and since its beginning, Iran has not initiated any wars. While one of the revolution’s slogans was the fight against Zionism, Iran has never directly intervened but has always supported resistance movements like the oppressed peoples of Palestine and Lebanon.”

According to him, “The Zionist regime is a tool of America, pursuing the interests of imperialist governments. It has exploited Judaism’s values and goals. Just like ISIS, which attacked several countries in the name of Islam and claimed to represent ‘true Islam,’ the Zionist regime behaves in a similar way.”

Hamami emphasized that Jews have always had a connection with other religions, particularly Islam, over their 2,700-year history in Iran, both before and after the rise of Islam. “Especially in recent times, there is a strong sense of coordination between Shiite Muslims and Jews living in Iran,” he said. “Jews have traditionally lived near mosques or the homes of Shiite religious leaders, because they were protected by Shiite clerics.”

Addressing alleged Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, Hamami accused Israel of targeting “hospitals and scientific centers” as part of a “psychological warfare campaign aimed at demoralizing the Iranian people.”

He added, “The Zionist regime claims it has no quarrel with the Iranian people, but its actions prove otherwise. It behaves just like America.”

Hamami also responded to reports of a possible assassination attempt against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, claiming: “The Supreme Leader has always served as a unifying figure between different factions within the country, which has only strengthened people’s love for him. Statements by the U.S. president on this issue are completely false, and Trump is mistaken.”

He concluded by criticizing Israeli narratives surrounding the events of October 7, saying: “The Zionist regime launched a massive propaganda campaign claiming that ordinary Israelis were attacked. But as you saw, anti-Zionist protests were held in many countries—Canada, the UK, and even other parts of the world. Liberal Jews themselves participated in and led many of these protests."