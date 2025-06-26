The Mossad's Persian-language spokesperson has extended an offer of free telemedicine to Iranian citizens following the conclusion of Operation Rising Lion earlier this week.

"A ceasefire has been implemented," the statement on X read. "Now, the extent of the damage is becoming clear. At this moment, the regime is focused on its elite, not on caring for its citizens."

"We stand with you and have formed a team of specialized doctors, including experts in cardiology, diabetes, pulmonary diseases, infectious diseases, oncology, as well as support for pregnant women and psychological support.

"Senior doctors in various and numerous specialties are available for every need and case, including wounds and injuries, first aid, pain, illness, and any other consultation, provided through TELEMEDICINE."

The Mossad added: "All doctors speak Persian, and you can communicate with them in Persian or English."

"However, we suggest that you reach out to us via VPN. From Sunday to Thursday, between 09:30 and 16:00 Iran time. We will publish these phone numbers to make them accessible to you.

"Please contact us via WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal. Below are the contact numbers: +972522958886 Israeli number; +420722601806 Czech number; +31631064294 Dutch number."