Israel Police on Thursday morning announced they had solved the murder of Mohammad Hamam, a resident of Tamra.

During the investigation, it was revealed that in his final moments, the victim managed to send a message to his wife identifying his killer.

The murder occurred at the end of May. Hamam, 44, was shot in an open area near his home. After being shot, he managed to walk several dozen meters before collapsing. Hamam was evacuated in serious condition to Rambam Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Police investigators who arrived at the scene found the message Hamam had sent to his wife in his final moments, in which he wrote that the shooter was his nephew, Mohammad (Ali) Hamam, a 21-year-old resident of Tamra.

The nephew had already replaced the SIM card in his phone but was arrested just a few hours later while en route to Palestinian Authority territory with a relative.

Investigators linked the suspect to the murder, which was rooted in a family dispute. They traced his actions on the day of the murder, revealing that immediately after the shooting, he traveled to Kafr Manda, received bags of clothing, and then continued toward PA-controlled areas.

On Thursday, the Haifa District Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment and a request for detention until the end of proceedings against the main suspect and the relative, who is charged with providing aid after the crime.