Nobel Laureate Prof. Israel Aumann has expressed support for the initiative launched by Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and “Friends of Samaria” in the US, calling for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The two met and released a joint video in support of the campaign.

Prof. Aumann stated: “This initiative is justified. The action against Iran’s nuclear program prevented war. Peace is achieved through strength — not concessions. The disengagement led to October 7.”

Yossi Dagan added: “Trump and Netanyahu halted Iran’s nuclear threat — and changed history.”

Following the dramatic joint Israeli-American operation to destroy Iran’s nuclear facilities, and the subsequent “Operation Rising Lion,” which significantly crippled Iran’s military capabilities, Dagan and the Friends of Samaria launched an international campaign earlier this week, calling for Trump and Netanyahu to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

As part of the campaign, billboards will be displayed across the US, Europe, and Israel. A central billboard has already been placed on the “Donald Trump National Balcony” in the Gutnick Center in Peduel, Samaria.

The campaign calls for recognition of the leaders' decisive actions in halting Iran’s nuclear program, which threatened the stability of the Middle East and the entire world.

On Wednesday night, Yossi Dagan met with Nobel Laureate in Economics Prof. Israel Aumann. The two held a lengthy discussion, after which they released a joint video in which Aumann publicly endorsed the initiative.

Prof. Aumann stated: “This initiative is indeed appropriate. The action against Iran’s nuclear program prevented war and brought peace. Peace is not achieved through unilateral concessions that display weakness. They don’t bring peace — they bring war. We’ve seen this again and again. In the 1930s, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain made concessions, which led to war. He said, ‘Peace for our time,’ but what he brought was war.”

Aumann also addressed the Israeli context: “Unilateral concessions and gestures — like the 2005 Gaza Disengagement — bring war, not peace. The withdrawal from Homesh and Sa-Nur led to the current war on October 7. What brings peace is a demonstration of strength and resolve. Weakness only increases the enemy’s appetite. That was the case during the Roman Peace (Pax Romana), which was based on the phrase, ‘If you want peace, prepare for war.’ That’s why the action against Iran’s nuclear program prevented war and brought peace.”

Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan added: “I call on everyone — left and right — to unite in recognizing this tremendous achievement by these two great leaders. Trump and Netanyahu are acting with determination and courage to confront the greatest threat to the stability of the Middle East and the entire Western world: a nuclear-armed Iran. The decisive strike against Iran’s nuclear program is the only thing that can bring real peace and a truly new Middle East. Trump and Netanyahu are the driving force behind the historic shift we’re witnessing — a dramatic change in the regional balance of power that gives hope for real peace in the region. Their boldness and vision must be honored, as they have led to unprecedented cooperation and a new hope which is not based on surrender to terror and violence. Most of the region’s nations and much of the world support these courageous leaders' brave actions, and we must acknowledge and celebrate that.”