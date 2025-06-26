Israeli security forces have arrested Basher Hassan Qassem Musa, a 22-year-old resident of Deir al-Asad and an information systems student at Ben-Gurion University, on suspicion of security-related offenses involving contact with Iranian intelligence.

According to a joint investigation by the ISA and the Israel Police, Musa maintained contact for several months with an Iranian intelligence operative and allegedly carried out a series of missions at the operative’s direction. These tasks reportedly included an attempted attack on a public figure, scattering nails on a major road in Be’er Sheva, and efforts to incite social division through inflammatory messaging.

Investigators believe Musa’s actions were motivated by his identification with events in the Gaza Strip. In return for carrying out these missions, he allegedly received payments from his Iranian handlers.

Following a month-long investigation led by the ISA and the Northern District Police, the Southern District Attorney’s Office is preparing to file a serious indictment against Musa in the coming days.