IDF spokesman Effi Defrin on Wednesday morning responded to the fall of seven IDF soldiers in Gaza and touched on the ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"This morning, we announced that Lieutenant Matan Shai Yashinovski, Staff Sergeant Alon Davidov, Staff Sergeant Niv Radia, Staff Sergeant Ronel Ben-Moshe, Sergeant Shahar Manoav, Sergeant Ronen Shapiro, and Sergeant Maayan Baruch Pearlstein fell in battle yesterday in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip," Defrin began. "This is a difficult and painful morning for the nation of Israel."

"We embrace the bereaved families in these painful moments. There are no words that can express your grief. Our hearts and thoughts are with you.

"The 605th Battalion is part of the 188th Brigade Combat Team. In recent weeks, they have been operating in the Khan Yunis area. The battalion's troops have been operating against terror targets, locating and dismantling terror tunnels and shafts, and eliminating terrorists.

'Yesterday afternoon, during an operational activity, an explosive device was attached to an armored Puma vehicle belonging to the brigade's forces. As a result, the armored vehicle caught fire. Rescue forces and helicopters were dispatched to the scene and made attempts to extract the soldiers, but were unsuccessful."

Defrin stressed, "This is a complex incident that is still under review. Once the review is complete, we will present the findings, first to the families and then to the public — this is our duty."

"Currently, four IDF divisions are operating in the Gaza Strip. IDF soldiers and their commanders continue to fight bravely against terrorists, both above and below ground, and we constantly remember the 50 hostages and our duty to bring them home."

Regarding Operation Rising Lion, he added: "Yesterday, the ceasefire with Iran went into effect. This followed the IDF’s achievement of all the goals and objectives of the operation. This was an operation the IDF had been preparing for over years — from planning to building the capabilities that enabled its implementation — alongside the operational experience gained during the war, which made it possible to formulate a detailed and in-depth plan."

"In recent months, we identified significant progress in the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons and missile programs. Realizing that we were approaching a point of no return, the Operations Directorate, Intelligence Directorate, and the Israeli Air Force — under the direction of the Chief of the General Staff — accelerated and advanced the plans and capabilities to be optimally implemented within a short time frame.

"Over the past 12 days, we have achieved major accomplishments. We degraded the military capabilities the Iranian regime has built over the years as part of its plan to destroy Israel. Every aspect of the operation — from the opening strike to its completion — was carried out in full coordination between all IDF directorates, branches, and corps.

"IDF servicemembers, both regular and reservists, in the intelligence units, Israeli Air Force squadrons, and the Operations Directorate, acted with camaraderie and partnership toward the critical goal: removing the existential threat to the State of Israel."

Defrin admitted that "it is still too early to summarize the results of the operation," but stressed that "the creativity, boldness, and precision in the planning and implementation by the planners in the Operations Directorate, the analysts in the Intelligence Directorate, and the operators in the Israeli Air Force will be spoken of for years to come."

"Even now, we remain on high alert and fully prepared to remove threats against the State of Israel and to carry out defensive and offensive operations. Our missions across the various combat arenas are not over — we have acted and will continue to act for our future, the future of our children, and the future of our grandchildren.

"We will continue to stand here together powerfully," he concluded, promising, "I will continue to be here and update you as needed."