תיעוד מהכפר ברוקין: נהרס מבנה שאיים על התנועה בכביש דובר צה"ל

Officers from the Ephraim District Coordination and Liaison Headquarters, the Civil Administration’s inspection unit, and IDF forces from the Ephraim Brigade carried out the demolition of several illegal construction elements near Route 446, where Tze'ela Gez was murdered.

The IDF stated: “The demolition took place because the structures were built illegally and were prioritized for enforcement due to their proximity to a central traffic route and the security threat they pose.”

“In the coming weeks, additional illegally built structures near this road are expected to be demolished. These demolitions will add to other enforcement actions carried out in the area since the start of the year,” the IDF Spokesperson’s statement said.

The National Transplant Center announced Monday that the corneas of Tze'ela Gez, who was murdered on her way to the delivery room in the horrific attack, will be transplanted into a child at Schneider Children’s Medical Center and another patient at Beilinson Hospital.

Her husband, Hananel Gez, said after the family’s decision to donate: “Tze'ela always brought light during her life, and now even after her death, she continues to give. We made sure she gave the gift of a positive eye two people.” The donation was carried out shortly after her death, with the family immediately agreeing to the request from hospital staff.

Tze'ela Gez, a resident of Bruchin, was murdered in a shooting attack between Bruchin and Peduel in Samaria. She was traveling with her husband to the delivery room in her ninth month of pregnancy when a terrorist opened fire on them. She was evacuated in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.