Civil Administration forces, together with engineering units from the Ephraim Brigade, demolished a four-story building Monday morning in the village of Burqin, near the road where Tze'ela Gez was murdered.

The IDF stated, “These structures were prioritized for enforcement due to their proximity to a major traffic route and the security threat they pose as a result.”

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan responded: “I welcome today’s demolition — it’s an important step. Unfortunately, it is late, preliminary, and very partial. We had already demanded, prior to the attack and amid the series of attacks in the area, that the illegal structures — built with deliberate intention in the village or between it and the road where the attack occurred — be demolished.”

“We have reason to believe, and a strong suspicion, that one of these structures was likely used by the terrorist who murdered Tze'ela Gez in the horrific weekend attack, or by his accomplices for surveillance. Under their cover, the terrorist could approach the scene unnoticed. Action should not have waited for a woman to be murdered and a family to be destroyed,” Dagan added.

Dagan also called for a determined effort to demolish buildings that endanger residents.

“The demand is clear, and any reasonable person understands it is the right thing to do: Immediately demolish all illegal structures,” he urged. “We cannot accept a reality where the enemy builds illegally near roads traveled by civilians and uses this to murder Jews.”

“My residents and I are deeply grateful to the IDF and the security establishment and appreciate the demolition of these structures. As stated, the clear expectation is to immediately demolish all illegal buildings that pose an obvious and immediate threat to residents’ security, especially after such a horrific attack,” he concluded.