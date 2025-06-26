In an interview today (Thursday) with Makor Rishon, former Supreme Court President, Judge (ret.) Aharon Barak, stated that he supports an agreement that would lead to the conclusion of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trial.

"I am in favor of an agreement with Netanyahu. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pardon or a plea bargain, the important thing is that we reach an agreement. This could lead to calm. I don’t know why this isn’t happening. If it were up to me, I would make an effort to reach an agreement," Barak said.

He also criticized former US President Donald Trump’s intervention, calling his request to cancel Netanyahu’s trial "very troubling."

Earlier, sources close to President Isaac Herzog mentioned that he had previously said that Netanyahu's trial should end with a plea bargain.

According to the sources, the president believes that the parties should hold an intensive dialogue as soon as possible, with the best interests of the state in mind, as recommended by the court. They noted that a pardon process would only be possible if Netanyahu himself submitted such a request.