An indictment was filed Thursday against three Arab-Israeli residents accused of involvement in major weapons theft from the IDF.

All three are residents of the Negev community of Bir Hadaj.

During their investigation by the Magan Unit in the Southern District Police and the Shin Bet, it emerged that the three were involved, along with others, in the theft of tens of thousands of ammunition items, bullets, and various types of weapons from IDF forces, during unauthorized entry into military firing zones.

The investigation also revealed that during the Swords of Iron war, some of the suspects were involved in stealing large quantities of ammunition from an IDF truck while it was en route to staging areas near the Gaza border.

As part of the investigation, thousands of rounds of ammunition, a MAG machine gun, and several other weapons were recovered.

In the request for detention until the end of legal proceedings, Attorney Bar Yosef stated that the defendants’ actions were marked by a boldness of extreme severity.

“The defendants stole weapons themselves and with others from IDF vehicles in motion, while soldiers were inside them — from a firing range, from under the head of a soldier sleeping on his weapon, and more. It is evident that the defendants have no fear of the law.”