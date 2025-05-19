The family of Tze'ela Gez, who was murdered in the terror attack near Burqin, requested that her organs be donated. Her corneas will be transplanted into a child at Schneider Children’s Medical Center and another patient at Beilinson Hospital.

Hananel Gez, Tze'ela’s husband, said: “Tze'ela always brought light during her life, and now even after her death, she continues to give. We made sure she gave the gift of a positive eye two people.”

“Tze'ela always tried to see the good and bring light to the world — in life and in death,” he added.

Lotem Sasson, Tze'ela’s sister, tearfully described the enormous loss in an interview Sunday with Kan Reshet Bet.

“It just doesn’t make sense. She was pure light; there are no other people like her in the world,” she said.

She recalled the night of the attack. “She spoke with me at 8:00 PM,” Sasson recalled. “The doctor advised her to go to the hospital and give birth already, but she said she preferred a natural birth, and that a few more days of pain wouldn’t change anything.”

Shortly after, Tze'ela decided to head to the delivery room. “I don’t know what changed in those two hours,” said Sasson, “but something must have.”

Tze'ela’s baby, who was delivered via emergency surgery at the hospital, remains in serious but stable condition. On Friday, doctors reported slight improvement. “He was without oxygen for about 50 minutes — from the moment Tze’ela was murdered until he was born,” Sasson explained. “They’ve already removed some of his breathing tubes, but he is still sedated. I really hope to hear better news today.”

Sasson said painfully: “Tze'ela leaves behind four children who will grow up without their mother, who was so amazing. No one can take her place,” said Sasson. “I always tried to learn from her how to be a good mother.”

She spoke of her sister’s dedication to others: “She was all light — there are no other people like her. No matter how much pain and suffering she experienced, she was always busy helping others. I asked her why she worked so hard, and she said it was because there are people who need her. So she helped whoever she could. She pushed herself to the limit just to help as many people as possible.”

““Even after October 7th, Tze’ela went everywhere she could to help people — survivors of the Nova festival, people suffering from anxiety — anyone in need. She did everything she could,” she concluded.