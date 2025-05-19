Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded Monday morning to criticism from the Israeli right over the transfer of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“From the beginning of the war, we said that in order to achieve victory, one essential condition must be met — we must not allow a situation of famine in Gaza. No one will support us if that happens,” Netanyahu said.

“To achieve victory, the problem must be resolved. Until we establish the designated aid zones, basic minimal bridging assistance must be provided to prevent famine,” the Prime Minister stressed.

According to him, aid had been halted because “we discovered that Hamas was looting,” despite earlier claims that the suspension was in response to Hamas’s rejection of the Witkoff proposal.

He added, “We will take control of all areas of the Gaza Strip. There is intense and powerful fighting there. Our soldiers are doing a remarkable job, including this morning.”

Earlier on Monday, reports from Gaza indicated that the Israeli Air Force launched a wide-scale strike in Khan Yunis. Dozens of attacks were reported across various areas, both by air and artillery.

The Saudi Al Arabiya channel reported Monday morning that an Israeli special forces unit entered a specific area in central Khan Yunis, eliminated Ahmad Sarhan, a senior terrorist in the Popular Resistance Committees, and arrested his wife and children. It was also reported that Sarhan’s body was transferred to a hospital in Gaza.

An IDF spokesperson stated: “The IDF is in the midst of Operation Gideon’s Chariots and is operating throughout the Gaza Strip. Despite the reports, there is no change in the overall situation.”

Meanwhile, following Sunday night’s Cabinet approval to resume humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, Israel is preparing to allow a limited number of aid trucks into Gaza on Monday.

Military sources stated, “This is an effort to show the world that Israel is not acting to starve [the population].” The aid is expected to enter through an American company and will primarily include medical supplies, baby formula, and flour.