Egypt said on Wednesday that it backs efforts to put "pressure on Israel" to lift its blockade on Gaza, but added that any foreign delegations seeking to visit the Egypt-Gaza border area must receive prior approval through official channels, AFP reported.

In a statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the country "asserts the importance of putting pressure on Israel to end the blockade on the (Gaza) Strip," but added that "we will not consider any requests or respond to any invitations submitted outside the framework defined by the regulatory guidelines and the mechanisms followed in this regard."

The statement comes as hundreds of activists in a Gaza-bound convoy are making their way to the Egyptian border.

The nine-bus convoy embarked from Tunisia on Monday, with organizers stating their primary objective is to "break the siege" on the enclave.

The initiative, named "Soumoud" (steadfastness), is described as a "symbolic act" rather than an aid delivery mission, according to its organizers.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said earlier on Wednesday that he has directed the IDF to prevent the activists from crossing from Egypt into Gaza.

“I expect the Egyptian authorities to stop the jihadist protesters from reaching the Egypt-Israel border and to prevent them from staging provocations or attempting to enter Gaza — something that would endanger the security of IDF soldiers and will not be allowed. These jihadist protesters also pose a threat to the Egyptian regime and endanger all moderate Arab governments in the region,” Katz said.

“Their desire to join and assist Hamas stems from a shared ideology with the murderous terrorist organization, rooted in Jew-hatred and the intent to impose radical Islamic ideas across the region, backed by the Iranian axis of evil,” the minister added.

The departure of the "Soumoud" convoy from Tunisia followed the interception by Israel of the "Madleen" aid boat, which was attempting to reach Gaza from Italy.

The flotilla was intercepted without incident by soldiers from the IDF’s Shayetet 13 naval commando unit. The activists were then given food and water, despite many of them having prepared prerecorded videos claiming that they were “kidnapped” by the IDF.

The ship which took part in the flotilla was transported to the Ashdod Port. The Foreign Ministry said that the Gaza aid aboard the included less than a single truckload of aid, and it would be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels.