Kan reports that leaked docments show the Israeli government transferred hundreds of millions of shekels under the vague label of 'funding for the security system,' to humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the use of the broad term 'security system' appeared to be deliberately ambiguous. Typically, such budget allocations specify the ministry and exact purpose. Several sources claimed the real target of the funds was aid to Gaza.

The money originated from a broad government budget cut that affected civilian sectors such as education, welfare, health, and transportation. This recent decision effectively redirected previously cut funds toward the aid mechanism, overriding an earlier allocation plan.

In response to the report, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Finance Ministry issued a joint statement: “The State of Israel does not finance humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid countered by pointing out he had raised this issue in the Knesset the previous week, only for the Prime Minister’s Office to deny it at the time. He suggested that Israel is indirectly funding Gaza aid through two shell companies based abroad, claiming that Israeli taxpayer money is ultimately being used.

“Is the State of Israel behind two shell companies in Switzerland and the U.S. that coordinate humanitarian aid to Gaza?” Lapid asked. “If so, and the government is hiding it, this would not only be a financial deception but also a major political blunder.”

He argued that if Israeli money is indeed helping provide food and medicine to Gaza, the government should be transparent and use it to improve Israel’s image internationally. “This is something that could benefit Israel diplomatically and reflect Jewish values,” he added.

Lapid also implied that certain right-wing politicians, including Ministers Ben Gvir, Strook, and Smotrich, might oppose revealing the funding due to political considerations.

In response, Prime Minister’s spokesman Omar Dostri reiterated: “Israel and the U.S. are working closely to ensure aid does not reach Hamas. Israel does not fund humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed that stance: “The State of Israel does not finance humanitarian aid to Gaza, period.” He accused critics, ranging from the UN to left-wing media, of undermining Israel’s efforts to control aid and prevent it from reaching Hamas. He singled out Lapid for allegedly siding with those who weaken Israel’s position.