Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon shared a post from US President Donald Trump, in which Trump called for Netanyahu’s trial to be canceled.

“Thank you, President Trump, for your moving support of me and your tremendous support for Israel and the Jewish people,” Netanyahu wrote in his Hebrew-language post on X.

“We will continue working together to defeat our common enemies, free our hostages, and quickly expand the circle of peace.”

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump expressed his "shocked" reaction to news that Netanyahu is scheduled to appear in court again, describing the Prime Minister as a "Great War Time Prime Minister!" and a "WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel."

Trump's post highlighted his and Netanyahu’s shared struggle against Iran, a "very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel." He asserted, "Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting... Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land."

The President credited Netanyahu with achieving an "elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World," a feat he claimed "nobody thought was possible."

"We were fighting, literally, for the Survival of Israel, and there is nobody in Israel’s History that fought harder or more competently than Bibi Netanyahu," he wrote.

Trump noted his dismay at learning of the Prime Minister's court summons on Monday for a "long running… politically motivated case." Trump specifically mentioned the charges as "concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges," characterizing the entire ordeal as a "Horror Show" that has persisted "since May of 2020 - Unheard of! This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial."

Trump concluded his post by writing, "Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me. He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel." He then directly demanded, "Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State."

Underscoring his close relationship with the Prime Minister, Trump wrote, "Perhaps there is no one that I know who could have worked in better harmony with the President of the United States, ME, than Bibi Netanyahu." He then asserted a strong commitment to intervene, declaring, "It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF 'JUSTICE' CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!"