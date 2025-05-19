The Israeli Air Force launched a series of extensive strikes in Khan Yunis Monday morning, according to reports from Gaza. Arab reports claimed there were dozens of attacks in various areas — both from the air and with artillery.

The Saudi Al Arabiya network reported this morning that a special Israeli force entered a specific area in central Khan Yunis for the purpose of rescuing hostages. A source in the Israeli defense establishment denied the report.

An IDF spokesperson stated: "The IDF is in the midst of Operation "Gideon's Chariots" and is operating throughout the Gaza Strip," adding that "following the recent reports, there is no change in the situational assessment."

Meanwhile, after the Cabinet approved the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza on Sunday night, Israel is preparing to allow a limited number of aid trucks into the Strip on Monday.

Military officials stated: "This is an effort to demonstrate to the world that Israel is not acting to starve [the population]." The aid, to be delivered by an American company, will primarily consist of medical supplies, baby food, and flour.