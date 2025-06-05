A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News and published on Wednesday evening indicates that if elections were to be held today, Naftali Bennett's party would win 24 seats, and Likud would get 22.

The Democrats Party would receive 12 seats, Shas 10, Yisrael Beytenu 10, Yesh Atid 9, United Torah Judaism 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, National Unity 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, and Ra'am 5. The Religious Zionist party does not pass the electoral threshold in this poll.

A Channel 13 News poll found that if elections were held today, Naftali Bennett's party would win 27 seats, and Likud would get 24.

Shas would receive 10 seats, the Democrats 10, National Unity 9, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Otzma Yehudit 8, Yesh Atid 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Ra'am 4, and Hadash-Ta'al 4. In this poll as well, the Religious Zionist party also does not pass the electoral threshold.