Ahead of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s diplomatic trip to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, all Likud ministers and the Speaker of the Knesset issued a joint statement this evening (Wednesday): Sovereignty must be applied to Judea and Samaria by the end of the Knesset’s summer session.

The text they signed reads:

“We, ministers and members of Knesset, call for the immediate application of Israeli sovereignty and law over Judea and Samaria. Now is the time to pass a government decision on applying sovereignty—by the end of the Knesset’s summer session."

"Following the historic achievements of the State of Israel under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in confronting the axis of evil led by Iran and its proxies, it is time to complete the task, remove the existential threat from within, and prevent another massacre in the heart of the land."

"The initiative was organized by the Yesha Council, which is working with political and public leadership to advance this historic move. The strategic partnership, support, and backing of the United States and President Donald Trump create a window of opportunity to lead this move now and to ensure Israel’s security for generations to come."

"The October 7 massacre proved that the doctrine of Community blocs in Judea and Samaria and the establishment of a Palestinian state in the rest of the territory is an existential threat to Israel. The time for sovereignty has come!”

The Likud Ministers who signed the statement:

• Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset

• Yariv Levin, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice

• Israel Katz, Minister of Defense

• Yoav Kisch, Minister of Education

• Miri Regev, Minister of Transportation and Road Safety

• Eli Cohen, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

• Miki Zohar, Minister of Culture and Sports

• Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy and Industry

• Avi Dichter, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

• Shlomo Karhi, Minister of Communications

• Haim Katz, Minister of Tourism and Acting Minister of Construction and Housing

• Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology

• Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and the Fight Against Antisemitism

• Idit Silman, Minister of Environmental Protection

• May Golan, Minister for Social Equality and Minister for Women’s Empowerment

• Dudi Amsalem, Minister in the Ministry of Justice, Minister for Regional Cooperation, and Minister Liaison to the Knesset

Minister Bezalel Smotrich, from the Religious Zionist Party, supported the move as well. "The real answer to those who wish harm upon the State of Israel is sovereignty. I commend the Likud ministers and commit to the Prime Minister, on the day you give the order - the Settlement Administration under my leadership is standing by to implement the application of sovereignty immediately. Honorable Prime Minister - the people of Israel are ready."

טראמפ לערוץ 7: נדון בעניין הריבונות, תהיה הכרזה בשבועות הקרובים הבית הלבן

At a press conference held by Trump and Netanyahu during the Prime Minister's previous visit to Washington, the U.S. President addressed Arutz Sheva - Israel National News's question about whether he supports Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

"We are discussing it with many of your representatives, and people like the idea, but we have not yet made a decision on it. We will make an announcement, probably on this specific issue, in the next four weeks," the President replied.