העימות בבית שמש בין נטורי קרתא לבן גביר דוברות

On Thursday, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and his wife, Ayala, were confronted during an unplanned visit to the city of Beit Shemesh.

According to the minister’s office, Ben Gvir noticed graffiti depicting PLO flags on several walls while driving through the city. He stopped to report the vandalism to the police.

Shortly after, a group of demonstrators identified as members or supporters of the haredi anti-Zionist group Neturei Karta gathered at the scene. The crowd shouted “Zionist,” “murderer,” “you support army conscription,” and “go away.”

Tensions escalated when one of the women in the group allegedly assaulted Ayala Ben Gvir. The minister’s office stated that Ayala responded by slapping the woman in self-defense.

Minister Ben-Gvir addressed the crowd, declaring, “This is the State of Israel. The police will enforce the law here, too!”

Police forces responded with crowd control munitions, including stun grenades and batons, to disperse the demonstrators. City officials and police also worked to remove the graffiti.

Later in the day, Ayala Ben Gvir filed an official police complaint against the woman involved in the altercation.