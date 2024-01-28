Last Thursday, it was reported that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) visited the Jaffa police station for a surprise inspection while disguised and using a false identity, to monitor the police’s conduct firsthand from the viewpoint of an ordinary citizen.

The Minister’s disguise was published only on Saturday evening.

Ben Gvir’s staff noted that the Minister was interested in seeing things firsthand, without the mediation of senior police officials, who have a vested interest in portraying things in a certain manner. For that reason, the Minister undertook this activity, hoping to become involved and gain a new perspective on police operations. According to his spokesman, the move was supported by senior police officials.

An official statement from Ben Gvir’s office said: “As part of his role as National Security Minister, Minister Ben Gvir visits police stations to view firsthand how police operate. Minister Ben Gvir visited the Tel Aviv precinct today to see how citizens are received by police in the station, and was impressed with the professional and pleasant manner with which citizens are welcomed by the daily shift. The visit was coordinated with the police.”