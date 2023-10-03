A few hours after reports of the exclusion of the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir from a security discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited him to a personal meeting at the Dan Hotel in Caesarea, next to the Prime Minister's home.

According to Yediot Aharonot, the meeting between the two lasted several hours and was intended to end the conflict between Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir. Among other topics, the two discussed Ben-Gvir's exclusion from the discussion and his demands regarding security prisoners' conditions.

The Prime Minister's Office rejected the reports according to which Ben-Gvir was deliberately excluded from a security discussion held that day.

"Today, the Prime Minister held a routine discussion with the Minister of Defense and senior members of the defense establishment, in the various arenas around Israel. The discussion focused on Iran and did not deal with domestic security issues at all. Any attempt to create a conflict between the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security and to attribute it, as it were, to factors on behalf of the Prime Minister, is deliberately false."

"The Prime Minister and Minister Ben-Gvir will continue to work in full cooperation for the benefit of all the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu's office said.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, and various generals participated, but not Ben-Gvir.

On the other hand, earlier, a source close to the Prime Minister claimed in a conversation with Ynet that Ben-Gvir tends to make proposals that embarrass Israel in front of the world.

According to him, "He comes to meetings and constantly strives for targeted assassinations, a ban on bringing in workers from Gaza and various closures on all kinds of villages and cities in Judea and Samaria. He does not understand that with such a policy the Prime Minister will be unwelcome throughout the world."