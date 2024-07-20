The Biden administration is weighing sanctions against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism party, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who heads Otzma Yehudit, Axios reported.
The Axios report quoted three US officials, who said that the US government sees the two ministers as responsible for the unrest and security situation in Judea and Samaria.
The report comes ahead of the expected meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, which is scheduled for early next week.
On Monday evening, the US Treasury Department announced that it would remove Aviad Shlomo Sarid, a resident of Revava in Samaria, from the list of sanctions that were mistakenly imposed on him.
The sanctions were imposed on Sarid following a misidentification, as his name is similar to one of the leaders of the Tzav 9 organization, Aviad Sarid. The US had also imposed sanctions on Reut Ben Haim from Tzav 9, a 38-year-old mother of eight who resides in Netivot.