The Biden administration is weighing sanctions against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism party, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who heads Otzma Yehudit, Axios reported.

The Axios report quoted three US officials, who said that the US government sees the two ministers as responsible for the unrest and security situation in Judea and Samaria.

The report comes ahead of the expected meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, which is scheduled for early next week.

On Monday evening, the US Treasury Department announced that it would remove Aviad Shlomo Sarid, a resident of Revava in Samaria, from the list of sanctions that were mistakenly imposed on him.