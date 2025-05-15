An IDF spokesperson on Thursday morning released rare footage from a Medical Corps operation deep inside the Gaza Strip, showing medics evacuating wounded soldiers under fire and at great personal risk.

The footage, captured on a body camera worn by one of the soldiers, includes real-time dialogue: "I’m with you, lead me to the wounded. Five casualties, all conscious, ready for evacuation."

The IDF Medical Corps, operating under the Technological and Logistics Directorate, has been providing medical support to the soldiers and the injured, from the moment they are injured on the battlefield, during their hospital stays, and all the way to recovery and rehabilitation.

The casualty evacuation times during the war are among the fastest in the world, thanks to continuous learning and adaptation, close cooperation with the IAF and ground forces, advanced technologies, and a significant increase in the number of senior medics in the field, who operate shoulder-to-shoulder with the combat forces, risking their lives in the process.

In the field of mental health, over 1,000 mental health officers have been active since the beginning of the war. For the first time, IDF mental health officers entered Gaza and Lebanon 80 times to conduct sessions in order to support the immediate processing of combat experiences with combat units.

The IDF emphasizes that the integration of advanced medical personnel into combat zones and their presence on the front lines significantly improves soldiers’ chances of survival, and expresses deep appreciation for the Medical Corps members who operate under daily danger.