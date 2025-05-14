Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman, Trump, and Syrian Presidental-Sharaa
Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman, Trump, and Syrian Presidental-SharaaWhite House

Following a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which the US President called on Syria to join the Abraham Accords, a senior Syrian official is not ruling out the possibility.

In an interview with Kan News, Ali al-Rifa'ai, the head of the spokesperson department in the Syrian Ministry of Information, said that the new Syrian government is interested in peace, including with Israel.

Al-Rifa'ai stressed that "Syria does not want war. We want peace with everyone, we want the region to be stable, and we do not want war with anyone."

Last week, the Syrian president himself announced during a press conference in France that his country is in indirect talks with the Israelis to calm the regional tensions and prevent an escalation on either side of the border.

In a meeting in Saudi Arabia, Trump asked al-Sharaa to "deport Palestinian terrorists" and "help the United States to prevent the resurgence of ISIS." Al-Sharaa, on his part, invited American companies to invest in Syrian oil and gas.