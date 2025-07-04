נתניהו במהלך הביקור באופקים צילום: עומר מירון, לע"מ; סטילס: קובי גדעון

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, visited the southern city of Ofakim on Thursday evening. They were accompanied by Ofakim Mayor Itzik Danino, Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, and MK Boaz Bismuth.

The Prime Minister and his wife lit memorial candles at the memorial wall for city heroes, and met with Rachel Edri and her son Evyatar who fought the Hamas terrorists on October 7. Rachel Edri became a symbol of resilience during the October 7 Hamas massacre, after she kept terrorists who infiltrated her home occupied for 19 hours by engaging them in conversation and offering them cookies. She and her husband, David - who has since passed away - were rescued when police forces stormed the house and eliminated the terrorists.

The Prime Minister and his wife then went to city hall, where they met with representatives of the fighters who fought on October 7 and bereaved families.

"I am very moved to be here, together with my wife Sara, and lay a wreath for the heroes of Ofakim. There were supreme acts of heroism here by men and women, who stood up at the decisive moment. Even in the most difficult situation, they stood up as heroes and arose like lions. Some of them are here alongside us - including MK Deputy Minister Cohen. Thank you,” said Netanyahu.

He continued, I think that one saw the redemption here. Simply put, the entire world is impressed. But I want to tell you, I think that the people of Israel showed immense strength of spirit, daring and heroism, and a great force of life against those who came to destroy us. Our willpower is stronger than theirs. Our fighting spirit is stronger than theirs. And in the end, our strength of spirit is defeating them, defeating them here and defeating them there.”

“With G-d's help, together we are ensuring - thanks to the fallen - the eternity of Israel. I would like to tell you from the heart, also to you Rachel, the people of Israel will win."

Netanyahu added, "We have now finished Operation Rising Lion, to strike at those who - in this generation - rose up to destroy us. They have a proxy here and we will soon eliminate it as well. We will also bring back all of our hostages, all of them.”

“I want you to understand what is happening here. When I look at this map Itzik, which has been built here under your exceptional leadership, what is happening here is, in effect, the expression of great trust in the State of Israel and the future of Israel. The development here is breaking records but this is nothing in comparison to what is going to happen."