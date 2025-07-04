Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held a confidential meeting at the White House on Thursday with US President Donald Trump and senior officials, Fox News reported.

The meeting focused on efforts to ease tensions with Iran and advance peace in the region.

Multiple sources confirmed the meeting to Fox News Channel's chief political anchor Bret Baier, noting that the discussions covered a range of sensitive issues. These included de-escalation with Iran, an end to the war in Gaza, negotiations for the release of hostages - both living and deceased - and broader peace efforts in the Middle East.

The talks also reportedly addressed steps toward possible normalization with Israel, though that was not the primary focus of the meeting. According to the sources, “There was progress and optimism on all fronts.”

Prince Khalid, often referred to as KBS, is the younger brother of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His visit comes amid final-stage negotiations between Riyadh and Washington on a comprehensive defense and trade agreement.

The White House has not officially commented on the meeting.

Saudi Arabia and Israel appeared to be on track towards normalization before Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7, 2023. After the massacre, Saudi Arabia put the US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice.

In September, Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman emphasized that an "independent Palestinian state" was essential for normalization. Saudi Arabia has continued to reaffirm that stance.