Opposition leader Yair Lapid claimed in an interview with Sky News Arabia that had he continued serving as Prime Minister, the October 7 Hamas massacre would not have occurred.

"If I were Prime Minister, I don’t think something like October 7 would have happened. I would have worked to replace the regime in Gaza. When I was Prime Minister, the border was quiet," said Lapid.

He used the platform to convey a message to the Arab world regarding Hamas and to express empathy for the situation of Gaza’s residents.

"This is an opportunity to speak to the Arab world, to anyone with influence - to every Arab country and every country in the region. They must do everything in their power to pressure Hamas to accept the agreement. This is in the interest of Gaza’s residents, Israel’s residents, the hostages, and the entire region,” he stated.

“We are fighting Hamas, not the civilians of Gaza. A war in the Gaza Strip benefits no one, and we feel compassion for its residents," Lapid added.