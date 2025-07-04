Threat Analys t Ken Abramowitz is head of Save the West and author of “ The Multifront War .” His editor is Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)

On July 4th, we are all so very proud to celebrate our glorious Independence Day. On July 4, 1776, America, which had been a British colony until then, declared its independence from the British Crown. The Second Continental Congress, which convened in Philadelphia, unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence. The Declaration was written primarily by Thomas Jefferson, aided by four other members of the Committee of Five, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Robert Livingston, and Roger Sherman. The Declaration was then signed by 56 members of this Congress, who risked their lives by committing “treason” against King George III, which was punishable by death.

These Founding Fathers had 27 specific grievances on behalf of the new country, but most famous is the preamble, which states: “…that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Through this document, America declared its “divorce” from England and established its independence.

The Declaration, however, was not enough to assure America’s independence. It had to be fought for. The battle unofficially began in 1773 with the Boston Tea Party.

The fighting started officially in 1775 with the battles of Lexington and Concord, and ended unofficially in 1781 with the surrender of General Cornwallis at Yorktown. The war officially ended in 1783 with the signing of the Treaty of Paris, which was ratified by the United States Congress in 1784 in Annapolis, Maryland.

While we celebrate our wonderful independence, we must remember that every generation must continue the fight to maintain it.

Indeed, we are now fighting for independence from new groups of dictators (Communists like China, and former Communists like Russia), Islamist autocracies (Iran, Qatar, and Turkey), and Globalists (the United Nations, World Economic Forum, transnational criminal gangs, and drug cartels). All hate democracies and the rules of law. None respects the territorial rights, sovereignty, and freedom of democratic countries. All seek to take over the world and quash their citizens’ rights.

These countries and entities are enemies seeking to undermine the US Constitutional Republic by fomenting internal subversion:

1) They have invaded our K-12 elementary schools, teacher colleges, universities, and teacher unions with their false narrative books.

2) They have infiltrated our media and social media.

3) They have invaded our churches and synagogues.



4) They have corrupted our judiciary.

5) They have infiltrated our federal, state, and local governments.

6) They have co-opted corporate America.

7) They have impaired the integrity of our electoral process.

On July 4th, as we celebrate our Independence Day, we should remember that our fight for independence has not ended and never will, because our enemies never rest! Therefore, we must always stay vigilant and never become complacent.

All Western democracies are facing similar never-ending wars for their independence, though not all are fighting to keep it. The Muslim Brotherhood and radical Islamists are threatening to take over the UK, France, Canada, Australia, and other European countries. Drug cartels are threatening Mexico’s independence. And our key ally, Israel, is fighting not only for its democracy, but for its very existence from attacks from Iran and its proxies and enablers, like Qatar.

The US and other democracies must remain vigilant and fight against all existential threats to protect their freedom.