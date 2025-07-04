The IDF has concluded its operational inquiry into the October 7th battle in the area of Moshav Mivtahim, revealing significant security failures in the defense of the community during the Hamas massacre.

The findings, presented to residents and families of the fallen, confirm that the IDF did not succeed in its mission to protect the moshav. The investigation was led by former Southern Command Chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaron Finkelman, with Col. David Ron heading the inquiry team.

According to the report, approximately 25 terrorists attempted to infiltrate Mivtahim. At least four were killed on site, three captured, and others wounded. Four members of the local emergency squad and one IDF soldier were killed in the fighting.

Despite the overall failure, the IDF credited the heroism of the local emergency response unit, particularly the security coordinator, along with members of the emergency squad from nearby Moshav Yesha and a soldier from the IDF's multidimensional unit, with preventing a massacre. Their actions disrupted the terrorists' plans, causing them to retreat prematurely.

The nine-month investigation included testimonies from combatants, analysis of operational logs, intelligence materials, surveillance footage, and intercepted communications. It sought to provide a comprehensive account of the battle and clarify the sequence of events on the day of the Hamas attack.

The timeline reveals that Hamas launched a coordinated assault at 06:29 on October 7, using paragliders, vehicles, and on-foot infiltration. Within minutes, Mivtahim and surrounding communities came under heavy fire. Emergency teams mobilized quickly, and initial clashes occurred at the Mivtahim junction.

By 08:00, terrorists had entered the moshav itself. Fierce fighting broke out near the synagogue and residential areas. Several security volunteers and a multidimensional IDF unit engaged the terrorists directly, suffering casualties while attempting to repel the attackers.

Reinforcements began arriving only at 10:31, with special forces landing by helicopter. Terrorists were captured, three of them while holding foreign workers hostage. By 19:00 on October 8, IDF forces had taken full control of the area.

The inquiry notes that although Mivtahim's emergency squad met personnel standards, changes in protocol had left many without sufficient weapons or gear. The unit was unprepared for the scale of the infiltration.

The delayed arrival of military reinforcements was attributed to Division 80's broad operational scope, requiring its forces to respond across numerous communities in southern Israel.

While acknowledging inaccuracies may remain due to the complexity of the events, the IDF emphasized that further details may still surface in the future.

The report underscores the scale of the October 7 assault and the extraordinary efforts of civilians and soldiers who held the line until reinforcements arrived.